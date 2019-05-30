Rosalia Debuts 'Aute Cuture' Music Video - Watch Now!

Rosalía is back with a new track called “Aute Cuture” and a hot new music video, which you can watch right here!

The 25-year-old Spanish superstar dropped her Bradley & Pablo-directed visual on Thursday (May 30).

The song was co-written and co-lyricized by Rosalía, with El Guincho and Spanish author Leticia Sala.

The music video was conceived by Rosalía and Pili, and “tells the tale of the ‘Aute Cuture’ – a ‘mystic beauty gang’. The latex clad gang rolls into town in custom rides and reinvigorates everyone with their no-nonsense leader providing a dose of glamour and handclap ready bejeweled nails.”

“‘Aute Cuture’ is the title: written incorrectly but with a sense of humor and strength. I wrote this song before going out to tour El Mal Querer and I have taken the time necessary so the song would come out with the best video to accompany it. Filled with claps, nail art, and a Tarantino vibe. Enjoy it and hopefully it’ll make you dance and laugh like it does me,” she says.

Watch the music video and check out the lyrics inside…