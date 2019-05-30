Top Stories
Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 12:38 pm

Rosalia Debuts 'Aute Cuture' Music Video - Watch Now!

Rosalía is back with a new track called “Aute Cuture” and a hot new music video, which you can watch right here!

The 25-year-old Spanish superstar dropped her Bradley & Pablo-directed visual on Thursday (May 30).

The song was co-written and co-lyricized by Rosalía, with El Guincho and Spanish author Leticia Sala.

The music video was conceived by Rosalía and Pili, and “tells the tale of the ‘Aute Cuture’ – a ‘mystic beauty gang’. The latex clad gang rolls into town in custom rides and reinvigorates everyone with their no-nonsense leader providing a dose of glamour and handclap ready bejeweled nails.”

“‘Aute Cuture’ is the title: written incorrectly but with a sense of humor and strength. I wrote this song before going out to tour El Mal Querer and I have taken the time necessary so the song would come out with the best video to accompany it. Filled with claps, nail art, and a Tarantino vibe. Enjoy it and hopefully it’ll make you dance and laugh like it does me,” she says.

Watch the music video and check out the lyrics inside…
