Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 2:22 pm

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gives Rare Glimpse at Son Jack, Who Is a Kylie Jenner Fan!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gives Rare Glimpse at Son Jack, Who Is a Kylie Jenner Fan!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a rare glimpse of her nearly two-year-old son Jack with her partner Jason Statham.

Rosie took to her Instagram Story to show off her and Jack opening Kylie Jenner‘s new Kylie Skin skincare kit.

Jack really seemed to enjoy looking through all of the products, and Rosie captioned one of the posts with a message to Kylie, writing, “You have a new fan!”

One cute moment happened when Jack pointed to a photo of Kylie and thought it was his mom, Rosie! He said, “Mommy? Mommy?” and Rosie corrected him and said “No, that’s Kylie.”
Photos: Instagram Story
