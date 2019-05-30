Sam Heughan Reacts to News He's Receiving an Honorary Doctorate!

Huge news for Sam Heughan – he’s going to be receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow!

The 39-year-old Outlander star took to Twitter to react to a headline that read, “Outlander star Sam Heughan to receive honorary University of Glasgow doctorate.”

Sam posted in response, “So honoured and thankful, a huge thank you to @UofGlasgow !!! Just call me Doctor… ahem.”

Congrats to Sam on the amazing accomplishment! We can’t wait to see photos from the ceremony!