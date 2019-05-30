Top Stories
Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 12:54 pm

See 'Lion King's Character Posters For Simba, Nala, Mufasa & More

See 'Lion King's Character Posters For Simba, Nala, Mufasa & More

Check out the brand new character posters for The Lion King!

Simba, Nala, Timon, Pumbaa, Mufasa, Scar and more get their own posters ahead of the film’s debut in just 50 days on July 19th.

Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, JD McCrary, and Shahidi Wright Joseph all star in the movie.

In the upcoming movie, Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own.

The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

Check out the latest TV spot for the film below!
Just Jared on Facebook
lion king character posters reveal 01
lion king character posters reveal 02
lion king character posters reveal 03
lion king character posters reveal 04
lion king character posters reveal 05
lion king character posters reveal 06
lion king character posters reveal 07
lion king character posters reveal 08
lion king character posters reveal 09
lion king character posters reveal 10
lion king character posters reveal 11

Photos: Walt Disney Pictures
Posted to: Donald Glover, The Lion King

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr