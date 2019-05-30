See 'Lion King's Character Posters For Simba, Nala, Mufasa & More

Check out the brand new character posters for The Lion King!

Simba, Nala, Timon, Pumbaa, Mufasa, Scar and more get their own posters ahead of the film’s debut in just 50 days on July 19th.

Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, JD McCrary, and Shahidi Wright Joseph all star in the movie.

In the upcoming movie, Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own.

The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

Check out the latest TV spot for the film below!