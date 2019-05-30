Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Selma Blair posted a photo of herself and her pal, filmmaker Rachel Fleit, who has alopecia-caused baldness, wearing head wraps.

“We have one answer to your bad hair days or NO hair days… wraps! (oh, it’s been around for thousands of years…),” she captioned the picture.

Well, some have taken to the comments of the post to accuse the actress of cultural appropriation.

