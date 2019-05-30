Top Stories
Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 10:25 am

Selma Blair posted a photo of herself and her pal, filmmaker Rachel Fleit, who has alopecia-caused baldness, wearing head wraps.

“We have one answer to your bad hair days or NO hair days… wraps! (oh, it’s been around for thousands of years…),” she captioned the picture.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selma Blair

Well, some have taken to the comments of the post to accuse the actress of cultural appropriation.

Selma has been responding to some of the commenters who have posted about cultural appropriation. Click through the gallery to see how Selma has responded to the accusations.
