Top Stories
Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Physique on Display in Tiny Swim Shorts

Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Physique on Display in Tiny Swim Shorts

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 6:22 pm

Serena Williams Calls Daughter Alexis Olympia 'Best Present I Never Dreamed Of'

Serena Williams Calls Daughter Alexis Olympia 'Best Present I Never Dreamed Of'

Serena Williams can’t wait to see her daughter Alexis Olympia.

The 37-year-old tennis pro took to Twitter on Thursday (May 30) to pen a sweet note to her 20-month-old baby girl.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Serena Williams

“Im not sleepy. I can’t sleep. But then I thought about tomorrow morning. How I get to hang with @OlympiaOhanian and all I wanna do is sleep,” Serena tweeted. “It’s like everyday I get to have the best present I never dreamed of. I love you my baby.”

For the past few days, Serena has been in Paris competing in the 2019 French Open.

Earlier that day, Serena defeated Kurumi Nara 6-3, 6-2.
Just Jared on Facebook
serena williams calls daughter alexis olympia best present i never dreamed of 01
serena williams calls daughter alexis olympia best present i never dreamed of 02
serena williams calls daughter alexis olympia best present i never dreamed of 03
serena williams calls daughter alexis olympia best present i never dreamed of 04
serena williams calls daughter alexis olympia best present i never dreamed of 05
serena williams calls daughter alexis olympia best present i never dreamed of 06
serena williams calls daughter alexis olympia best present i never dreamed of 07
serena williams calls daughter alexis olympia best present i never dreamed of 08
serena williams calls daughter alexis olympia best present i never dreamed of 09
serena williams calls daughter alexis olympia best present i never dreamed of 10

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Alexis Ohanian Jr, Celebrity Babies, Serena Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr