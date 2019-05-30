Serena Williams Calls Daughter Alexis Olympia 'Best Present I Never Dreamed Of'

Serena Williams can’t wait to see her daughter Alexis Olympia.

The 37-year-old tennis pro took to Twitter on Thursday (May 30) to pen a sweet note to her 20-month-old baby girl.

“Im not sleepy. I can’t sleep. But then I thought about tomorrow morning. How I get to hang with @OlympiaOhanian and all I wanna do is sleep,” Serena tweeted. “It’s like everyday I get to have the best present I never dreamed of. I love you my baby.”

For the past few days, Serena has been in Paris competing in the 2019 French Open.

Earlier that day, Serena defeated Kurumi Nara 6-3, 6-2.