Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Physique on Display in Tiny Swim Shorts

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 7:03 pm

Shailene Woodley & 'Big Little Lies' Son Iain Armitage Showed Off Their Dance Skills at the Premiere

Shailene Woodley & 'Big Little Lies' Son Iain Armitage Showed Off Their Dance Skills at the Premiere

Shailene Woodley left her shoes behind as she got her dance on with Iain Armitage at the Big Little Lies premiere on Wednesday night (May 29) in New York City.

The duo – who play mother and son on the HBO series – showed off their dance skills to all the party goers inside the after party event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shailene Woodley

From the pics, it looks like Iain was the one to ask Shailene to dance and she left her heels behind to get show off her dance skills with the talented entertainer.

Check out all the pics below!
Photos: Getty, InstarImages.com
Posted to: Iain Armitage, Shailene Woodley

