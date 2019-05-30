Shailene Woodley Experienced Culture Shock While Living in France - Watch!

Shailene Woodley is opening up about her experience living in France!

The 27-year-old Big Little Lies actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (May 30).

During her appearance, Shailene opened up about her love for dance and the culture shock she experienced while living in France for the past two years.

She also discussed the upcoming second season of Big Little Lies and working with Meryl Streep. Plus, since Shailene has done some unique things in her life, Ellen guessed what’s true or false in a game of “Woodley Have Done It?”

Shailene Woodley on the Culture Shock of Living in France



Shailene Woodley Plays ‘Woodley Have Done It?’