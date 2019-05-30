Top Stories
Lena Dunham Strips Down on Instagram for Charity

Lena Dunham Strips Down on Instagram for Charity

Sophie Turner Shocked to Discover Possible 'Game of Thrones' Finale Spoiler on Season 1 Poster - Watch!

Sophie Turner Shocked to Discover Possible 'Game of Thrones' Finale Spoiler on Season 1 Poster - Watch!

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 1:08 am

Shailene Woodley Experienced Culture Shock While Living in France - Watch!

Shailene Woodley Experienced Culture Shock While Living in France - Watch!

Shailene Woodley is opening up about her experience living in France!

The 27-year-old Big Little Lies actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (May 30).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shailene Woodley

During her appearance, Shailene opened up about her love for dance and the culture shock she experienced while living in France for the past two years.

She also discussed the upcoming second season of Big Little Lies and working with Meryl Streep. Plus, since Shailene has done some unique things in her life, Ellen guessed what’s true or false in a game of “Woodley Have Done It?”

Watch inside…


Shailene Woodley on the Culture Shock of Living in France


Shailene Woodley Plays ‘Woodley Have Done It?’
Just Jared on Facebook
shailene woodley ellen may 2019 01
shailene woodley ellen may 2019 02
shailene woodley ellen may 2019 03

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Shailene Woodley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The man that disrupted Madison Beer's 2019 BottleRock Festival performance has been arrested for being on drugs - TMZ
  • Feel better, Ariana Grande! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna brought up Bunnygate during Kim Richards' return to RHOBH - TooFab
  • Our fav girl group is getting ready to release new music - Just Jared Jr