Shakira Heads Out to Eat With Her Brother in Barcelona

Shakira is looking chic while grabbing a bite with her brother Tonino!

The 42-year-old “Chantaje” singer was spotted dressed in black while on an outing with her sibling earlier in the month in Barcelona, Spain.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shakira

“Cherries!! Cerezas!! Shak,” she recently wrote on her Instagram, posing with a cherry in a cute picture.

Shakira also caught some waves: “Today, Paddle surf! Hoy, Paddle Surf! Y para compensar por todo el sufrimiento humano… Dios creó mar / And to make up for all human suffering…God created the sea. Y qué me dicen de ésta con la palmera en la cabeza! And here with a palm tree head!” she wrote.

She also shared footage from her Pandora jewelry shoot.

“Check out this behind-the-scenes film from Shak’s recent @theofficialpandora Jewelry shoot!” her team wrote. Watch it inside!