Snooki Welcomes Baby Boy Angelo with Husband Jionni LaValle!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle have welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Angelo James LaValle!

The little one was born on Thursday (May 30) at 2:30 am weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz.

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” Snooki told People. “Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”

The proud parents also have a daughter named Giovanna Marie, 4, and son Lorenzo Dominic, 6.

Congrats to the happy couple on the new addition!