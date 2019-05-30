Top Stories
Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 11:09 am

Snooki Welcomes Baby Boy Angelo with Husband Jionni LaValle!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle have welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Angelo James LaValle!

The little one was born on Thursday (May 30) at 2:30 am weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz.

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” Snooki told People. “Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”

The proud parents also have a daughter named Giovanna Marie, 4, and son Lorenzo Dominic, 6.

Congrats to the happy couple on the new addition!
Photos: Getty
