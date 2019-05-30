Top Stories
Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 1:56 pm

'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff 'Mayans M.C' Cast Celebrate Season Two Renewal at FYC Event!

'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff 'Mayans M.C' Cast Celebrate Season Two Renewal at FYC Event!

J.D. Pardo is dapper as he hits the red carpet at the For Your Consideration screening and panel for his hit FX series Mayans M.C. held at NeueHouse Hollywood on Wednesday (May 29) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Sarah Bolger, Danny Pino, Clayton Cardenas, Joseph Raymond Lucero, Edward James Olmos, Antonio Jaramillo and Elgin James.

In October, FX announced that the Sons of Anarchy spinoff would be getting a second season following first few episodes impressive performance.

The second season will premiere on FX later this year.
Just Jared on Facebook
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 01
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 02
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 03
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 04
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 05
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 06
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 07
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 08
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 09
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 10
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 11
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 12
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 13
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 14
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 15
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 16
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 17
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 18
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 19
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 20
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 21
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 22
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 23
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 24
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 25
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 26
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 27
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 28
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 29
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 30
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 31
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 32
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 33
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 34
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 35
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 36
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 37
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 38
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 39
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 40
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 41
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 42
sons of anarchy spinoff mayans m c cast celebrate season two renewal at fyc event 43

Credit: Jon Kopaloff, Kevin Winter, Dave Starbuck / Future Image; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, Danny Pino, Edward James Olmos, Elgin James, J.D. Pardo, Joseph Raymond Lucero, Sarah Bolger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr