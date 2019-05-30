'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff 'Mayans M.C' Cast Celebrate Season Two Renewal at FYC Event!

J.D. Pardo is dapper as he hits the red carpet at the For Your Consideration screening and panel for his hit FX series Mayans M.C. held at NeueHouse Hollywood on Wednesday (May 29) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Sarah Bolger, Danny Pino, Clayton Cardenas, Joseph Raymond Lucero, Edward James Olmos, Antonio Jaramillo and Elgin James.

In October, FX announced that the Sons of Anarchy spinoff would be getting a second season following first few episodes impressive performance.

The second season will premiere on FX later this year.