Top Stories
Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Physique on Display in Tiny Swim Shorts

Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Physique on Display in Tiny Swim Shorts

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 6:55 pm

Sutton Foster to Star in Hollywood Bowl's 'Into the Woods'

Sutton Foster to Star in Hollywood Bowl's 'Into the Woods'

Sutton Foster will be leading the star-studded cast of the Hollywood Bowl’s production of the classic musical Into the Woods this summer!

The two-time Tony-winning star will play the role of the Baker’s Wife opposite Skylar Astin as The Baker.

Also joining the cast are Sierra Boggess as Cinderella, Cheyenne Jackson as Cinderella’s Prince/The Wolf, Chris Carmack as Rapunzel’s Prince, Hailey Kilgore as Rapunzel, and Anthony Crivello as the Mysterious Man.

Already announced as cast members are Patina Miller as the Witch, Gaten Matarazzo as Jack, Shanice Williams as Little Red Riding Hood, and the voice of Whoopi Goldberg as the Giant.

The musical will run for three performances – July 26, 27, and 28 – at the Hollywood Bowl. Tickets are on sale now!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Broadway, Cheyenne Jackson, Chris Carmack, Gaten Matarazzo, Hailey Kilgore, Patina Miller, Shanice Williams, Sierra Boggess, Skylar Astin, Sutton Foster, Whoopi Goldberg

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr