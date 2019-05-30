Sutton Foster to Star in Hollywood Bowl's 'Into the Woods'

Sutton Foster will be leading the star-studded cast of the Hollywood Bowl’s production of the classic musical Into the Woods this summer!

The two-time Tony-winning star will play the role of the Baker’s Wife opposite Skylar Astin as The Baker.

Also joining the cast are Sierra Boggess as Cinderella, Cheyenne Jackson as Cinderella’s Prince/The Wolf, Chris Carmack as Rapunzel’s Prince, Hailey Kilgore as Rapunzel, and Anthony Crivello as the Mysterious Man.

Already announced as cast members are Patina Miller as the Witch, Gaten Matarazzo as Jack, Shanice Williams as Little Red Riding Hood, and the voice of Whoopi Goldberg as the Giant.

The musical will run for three performances – July 26, 27, and 28 – at the Hollywood Bowl. Tickets are on sale now!