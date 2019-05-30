Top Stories
Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 12:15 pm

Sylvester Stallone Stars in 'Rambo: Last Blood' Trailer - Watch Now!

Sylvester Stallone Stars in 'Rambo: Last Blood' Trailer - Watch Now!

Sylvester Stallone is back as Rambo in the new Rambo: Last Blood trailer!

Here’s a plot summary: almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, Rambo: Last Blood marks the last chapter of the legendary series.

The trailer released on Thursday (May 30) features Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘s “Old Town Road” remix.

The movie hits theaters on September 20.

Watch the trailer…
Credit: Yana Blajeva
