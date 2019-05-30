The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Reveal Their Daughter's Unique Name!

Top Stories
Thu, 30 May 2019 at 8:27 am

The Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and they just revealed the very unique name they chose for her!

Welcome to the world Alessi Ren Luyendyk!

Lauren revealed some details in her Instagram announcement, including that she was born at 2:09 pm on May 29 and she weighed 6lbs, 13 oz.

“She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her,” Lauren added.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful new addition to the family!
