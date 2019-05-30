'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' Gets First Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Netflix has revealed the stunning key art The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, plus a new teaser trailer!

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the show’s voice cast is led by Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel, with the series premiering on August 30th.

Based on the 1982 film, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new epic story, set many years before the events of the movie, and realized using classic puppetry with cutting-edge visual effects.

The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land.

When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.