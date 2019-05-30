Tom Holland Plays Chef Judge for 'Spider-Man' Food Competition

Tom Holland checks out a slew of Spider-Man themed treats during the Spider-Man: Far From Home Food Competition held at the St Regis Bali earlier this week in Nusa Dua, Indonesia.

The 22-year-old actor got to sample and choose the winner of the competition, which featured the best of the best Spidey treats at the event.

“It feels pretty good. It’s an amazing experience as an actor and such a privileged experience as an actor to get to play characters that you love so much,” Tom shared in a recent interview about his experience on the sequel set.

Tom added that he’d gladly make “20 of these movies, then I’m down because it’s really fun. It’s, it’s been a real privilege and so much fun. Maybe even more fun this time around than the last one. It’s been great.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters next month.