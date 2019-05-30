Top Stories
Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Physique on Display in Tiny Swim Shorts

Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Physique on Display in Tiny Swim Shorts

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 6:15 pm

Tony Awards 2019 - First Round of Presenters Revealed!

Tony Awards 2019 - First Round of Presenters Revealed!

The 2019 Tony Awards are only a week away and the first round of presenters for Broadwya’s biggest night has been revealed!

James Corden is hosting the show for the second time. It will air live at 8/7 on CBS on Sunday, June 9.

Set to appear are Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Regina King, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells and Michael Shannon.

You can expect for all of the nominated musicals to perform during the event.

James was just spotted doing a Crosswalk the Musical segment using the classic show Les Miserables, which likely will be shown during the Tonys.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: 2019 Tony Awards, Tony Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr