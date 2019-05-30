Tony Awards 2019 - First Round of Presenters Revealed!

The 2019 Tony Awards are only a week away and the first round of presenters for Broadwya’s biggest night has been revealed!

James Corden is hosting the show for the second time. It will air live at 8/7 on CBS on Sunday, June 9.

Set to appear are Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Regina King, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells and Michael Shannon.

You can expect for all of the nominated musicals to perform during the event.

James was just spotted doing a Crosswalk the Musical segment using the classic show Les Miserables, which likely will be shown during the Tonys.