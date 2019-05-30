Top Stories
Thu, 30 May 2019 at 2:38 pm

Tyler Oakley & Gus Kenworthy Support Raymond Braun at 'State of Pride' Premiere

Tyler Oakley & Gus Kenworthy Support Raymond Braun at 'State of Pride' Premiere

Raymond Braun looks sharp in his rainbow-lapeled suit at the premiere of his new documentary, State Of Pride, held at The Ricardo Montalban Theatre on Wednesday night (May 29) in Hollywood.

The 28-year-old entertainer got support at the premiere from pals Tyler Oakley, Gus Kenworthy, Alyson Stoner, Alexa Losey and many more.

State of Pride is a documentary focusing on the history and meaning of the the pride movement featuring a diverse range of LGBTQ+ perspectives.

