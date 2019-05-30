U2 Will Bring Their Joshua Tree Tour to Asia & Australia

Fans of U2 in Australia and Asia are in luck as the band will be bringing their smash hit Joshua Tree Tour there!

The band is heading to Singapore and South Korea for the first time ever and this will mark their first time in Australia since 2010.

The original run of the tour celebrated the album’s 30th anniversary back in 2017.

“It’s only taken me 30 years to learn how to sing these songs and it’s great to be able to say that I’ve finally caught up with the band,” Bono said in a statement (via Rolling Stone). “Our audience has given the Joshua Tree a whole new life on this tour. Doing these shows has been very special for us, a lot of emotion… From the despair of how relevant some of the dark songs still are, to the joy, pure fun of the staging… it’s quite a ride. And now we get to do it all over again. Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul… We’re coming for you.”

See the list of tour dates below!

November 8th – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium

November 12th – Brisbane, AU @ SunCorp Stadium

November 15th – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium

November 19th – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Oval

November 22nd – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Cricket Ground

November 27th – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium

December 4th Tokyo, JP @ Saitama Super Arena

December 5th Tokyo, JP @ Saitama Super Arena

December 8th – Seoul, KR @ Gocheok Sky Dome