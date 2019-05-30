Watch Billie Eilish Scare Melissa McCarthy on 'Ellen' (Video)

Can you imagine Billie Eilish popping out of a box and scaring you?

Well that just happened to her superfan Melissa McCarthy during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired on Wednesday (May 30).

Melissa was talking about the music video parody she did of Billie‘s “Bad Guy” video last week when she guest co-hosted Ellen‘s show. All of a sudden, the young star burst out of the table next to the comedian.

“I’m still weirdly [shaking],” Melissa said after the scare happened. “You’re just not supposed to experience that.”