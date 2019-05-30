Top Stories
Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock's Marriage

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 10:31 pm

Who Won 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 11?

RuPaul’s Drag Race has crowned a new queen!

Host RuPaul and last year’s winner Aquaria announced the new winner of season 11 on Thursday night (May 30).

This season started off with 14 queens with four remaining queens – A’Keria C Davenport, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Yvie Oddly – heading into the finale.

It was also announced during the finale that season 11′s Miss Congeniality is Nina West!

The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race receives a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics, and a cash prize of $100,000.

And the winner is…

Yvie Oddly
