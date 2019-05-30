Thu, 30 May 2019 at 4:15 pm
Will Offset Face Charges for Allegedly Smashing a Fan's Phone?
- Offset found out whether he’ll face charges for allegedly smashing a fan’s phone while shopping at Target.- TMZ
- Bella Hadid looks so chic at this event! – Just Jared Jr
- Here’s how people are reacting to Booksmart… – Lainey Gossip
- Is Meghan Markle coming to NYC? – DListed
- Kim Kardashian reveals she was already “concerned” about this part of Khloe Kardashian‘s relationship with Tristan Thompson. – TooFab
- This animated show will feature gay dads in a mixed race family! – Towleroad
- Tom Holland picked the best Spider-Man treat at this food competition! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook