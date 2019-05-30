Zachary Quinto Talks Transforming Into 135-Year-Old for 'NOS4A2'

Zachary Quinto is dapper as he makes his way out of the Today show studios after promoting his new series NOS4A2 on Thursday morning (May 30) in New York City.

The evening before, the 41-year-old actor joined his co-star Ashleigh Cummings at their SAG-AFTRA Foundation conversation for N0S4A2 at The Robin Williams Center.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zachary Quinto

“I think it’s really important to understand from a psychological perspective… the horrific nature of the trauma he experienced as a child,” Zachary expressed about his character’s appearance and transformation (via Variety). “If we as human beings don’t deal with trauma… and emotional wounds don’t get healed, they live in places in our bodies. So the oldest versions of Manx are these incredibly twisted and decrepit, locked-in expressions of what he didn’t face and what he didn’t process in his younger life. And he’s always reaching for something outside of himself because he never was able to cultivate a sense of contentment or a sense of fulfillment from within.”