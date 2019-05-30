Top Stories
Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 2:31 pm

Zachary Quinto Talks Transforming Into 135-Year-Old for 'NOS4A2'

Zachary Quinto Talks Transforming Into 135-Year-Old for 'NOS4A2'

Zachary Quinto is dapper as he makes his way out of the Today show studios after promoting his new series NOS4A2 on Thursday morning (May 30) in New York City.

The evening before, the 41-year-old actor joined his co-star Ashleigh Cummings at their SAG-AFTRA Foundation conversation for N0S4A2 at The Robin Williams Center.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zachary Quinto

“I think it’s really important to understand from a psychological perspective… the horrific nature of the trauma he experienced as a child,” Zachary expressed about his character’s appearance and transformation (via Variety). “If we as human beings don’t deal with trauma… and emotional wounds don’t get healed, they live in places in our bodies. So the oldest versions of Manx are these incredibly twisted and decrepit, locked-in expressions of what he didn’t face and what he didn’t process in his younger life. And he’s always reaching for something outside of himself because he never was able to cultivate a sense of contentment or a sense of fulfillment from within.”
Just Jared on Facebook
zachary quinto talks transforming into 135 year old for nos4a2 01
zachary quinto talks transforming into 135 year old for nos4a2 02
zachary quinto talks transforming into 135 year old for nos4a2 03
zachary quinto talks transforming into 135 year old for nos4a2 04
zachary quinto talks transforming into 135 year old for nos4a2 05
zachary quinto talks transforming into 135 year old for nos4a2 06
zachary quinto talks transforming into 135 year old for nos4a2 07
zachary quinto talks transforming into 135 year old for nos4a2 08
zachary quinto talks transforming into 135 year old for nos4a2 09
zachary quinto talks transforming into 135 year old for nos4a2 10
zachary quinto talks transforming into 135 year old for nos4a2 11
zachary quinto talks transforming into 135 year old for nos4a2 12
zachary quinto talks transforming into 135 year old for nos4a2 13
zachary quinto talks transforming into 135 year old for nos4a2 14
zachary quinto talks transforming into 135 year old for nos4a2 15
zachary quinto talks transforming into 135 year old for nos4a2 16
zachary quinto talks transforming into 135 year old for nos4a2 17

Credit: Jim Spellman; Photos: Getty, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ashleigh Cummings, Zachary Quinto

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr