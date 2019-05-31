Top Stories
Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 12:31 pm

Adam Levine Sang at Adam Sandler's Daughter's Bat Mitzvah

Adam Levine Sang at Adam Sandler's Daughter's Bat Mitzvah

Adam Sandler asked Adam Levine to perform at his 13-year-old daughter Sadie‘s bat mitzvah!

The 52-year-old Saturday Night Live star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! – along with his Murder Mystery co-star Jennifer Aniston – on Thursday (May 20) to open up about what happened.

“I didn’t even know why I did this, but I said, ‘I’d love to do something special for my daughter, I love her so much and blah, blah, blah,” Sandler said. “…And I texted [Levine], ‘I’m sorry to do this to you, my kid’s getting bat mitzvahed Saturday night. Would you mind coming and singing a few tunes? It would be incredible.’ But I don’t know why I did it. Then you see the dot, dot, dot immediately. I’m like, he got it and he’s about to say something.”

He added that Levine texted back that he couldn’t refuse him, agreeing to perform a few songs with his Maroon 5 bandmate James Valentine.

“It was the coolest thing, man,” Sandler shared. “Oh, she hugged me so much, my Sadie.”

Watch the full interview to hear more!


Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler on Friendship, Adam Levine & Emergency Landing
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC/Jimmy Kimmel Live
Posted to: Adam Levine, Adam Sandler, Jimmy Kimmel, Sadie Sandler

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Get the latest information on the Jussie Smollett staged attack case - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui is speaking out against cyberbullying - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Peck and John Stamos take their sons on a play date! - TooFab
  • Simone Biles new puppy is already almost as big as she is - Just Jared Jr