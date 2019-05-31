Adam Levine Sang at Adam Sandler's Daughter's Bat Mitzvah

Adam Sandler asked Adam Levine to perform at his 13-year-old daughter Sadie‘s bat mitzvah!

The 52-year-old Saturday Night Live star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! – along with his Murder Mystery co-star Jennifer Aniston – on Thursday (May 20) to open up about what happened.

“I didn’t even know why I did this, but I said, ‘I’d love to do something special for my daughter, I love her so much and blah, blah, blah,” Sandler said. “…And I texted [Levine], ‘I’m sorry to do this to you, my kid’s getting bat mitzvahed Saturday night. Would you mind coming and singing a few tunes? It would be incredible.’ But I don’t know why I did it. Then you see the dot, dot, dot immediately. I’m like, he got it and he’s about to say something.”

He added that Levine texted back that he couldn’t refuse him, agreeing to perform a few songs with his Maroon 5 bandmate James Valentine.

“It was the coolest thing, man,” Sandler shared. “Oh, she hugged me so much, my Sadie.”

Watch the full interview to hear more!



Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler on Friendship, Adam Levine & Emergency Landing