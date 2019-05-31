'Aladdin' Star Mena Massoud Is Suing Tesla

Mena Massoud is filing a lawsuit against Tesla.

The 27-year-old Aladdin actor is suing the car company after his new Tesla Model 3, which had manufacturing and design defects, crashed into a tree, according to TMZ on Friday (May 31).

Mena bought his car in September of 2018, and when he was changing lanes on Hollywood Boulevard, his front right wheel reportedly crumpled and flew off of his car, which went skidding off into the sidewalk and smashed into a tree.

He says he suffered personal injuries, and the car was totaled. He blames Tesla for the crash.

Click here to see pictures from the wreck.