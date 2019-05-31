Apple Is Ending iTunes (Report)

iTunes is reportedly coming to an end.

Nearly two decades after its launch, Apple will retire the product, replacing it with standalone Music, Television and Podcast apps, according to Bloomberg on Friday (May 31).

The announcement of the new apps will reportedly be made during Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event, which begins on Monday (June 3). The company’s late CEO Steve Jobs helped launch the iTunes Music Store in April of 2003.

The new Music app will offer some of the same functionalities, including purchasing songs and syncing phones, according to early reports.

The company is also planning to “buff up other apps including Books, Messages and Mail,” and has recently revealed plans for original entertainment programming.

