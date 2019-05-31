Top Stories
Britney Spears Attends Son Preston's Eighth Grade Graduation (Report)

Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 1:29 pm

Britney Spears Attends Son Preston's Eighth Grade Graduation (Report)

Britney Spears stepped out for her 13-year-old son Preston‘s eighth grade graduation ceremony!

The 37-year-old “Toxic” singer supported her son at the event held on Wednesday afternoon (May 29), Us Weekly reports.

Preston graduated from a private Christian school in Los Angeles County, and the ceremony took place “just down the road” at a community church, a source told the outlet.

Britney‘s youngest son, Jayden, 12, attends the same school, where he “plays tackle football” like Preston, the source added.

Britney co-parents her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

