Britney Spears Attends Son Preston's Eighth Grade Graduation (Report)

Britney Spears stepped out for her 13-year-old son Preston‘s eighth grade graduation ceremony!

The 37-year-old “Toxic” singer supported her son at the event held on Wednesday afternoon (May 29), Us Weekly reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears

Preston graduated from a private Christian school in Los Angeles County, and the ceremony took place “just down the road” at a community church, a source told the outlet.

Britney‘s youngest son, Jayden, 12, attends the same school, where he “plays tackle football” like Preston, the source added.

Britney co-parents her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

READ MORE: Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Judge Orders Investigation of Her Case