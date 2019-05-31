Cardi B Drops New Song 'Press' - Lyrics, Stream, & Download!

Cardi B has dropped her highly anticipated new song “Press” and you can stream the full track right here!

The 26-year-old rapper has been teasing the song for months and she finally has released it on streaming services and online music stores.

“Press” is the follow-up to Cardi‘s previous song “Please Me,” which went to number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cardi has has two number ones already in her career – “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.”

