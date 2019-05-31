Top Stories
Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock's Marriage

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 12:04 am

Cardi B Drops New Song 'Press' - Lyrics, Stream, & Download!

Cardi B Drops New Song 'Press' - Lyrics, Stream, & Download!

Cardi B has dropped her highly anticipated new song “Press” and you can stream the full track right here!

The 26-year-old rapper has been teasing the song for months and she finally has released it on streaming services and online music stores.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

“Press” is the follow-up to Cardi‘s previous song “Please Me,” which went to number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cardi has has two number ones already in her career – “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.”

Download the song now on iTunes and stream it here via YouTube!

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

Read the “Press” lyrics below!
Photos: Getty
