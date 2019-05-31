Cardi B Supports Miley Cyrus & Katy Perry's New Music: 'Show Love to the Pop Girls!'

Cardi B is feeling the love for her pop superstar contemporaries!

The 26-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who just dropped her new track “Press” on Friday (May 31), sent a message of support to Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry, who dropped their own new music on the same day.

“I dead wanna cry :’) of happiness tho of course.I can’t thank ya enough for the love and support:’) .Other artist drop songs tonight Miley and Katy.Show love to the pop girls !,” she wrote on Twitter.

If you didn’t know, Miley released her She Is Coming EP, and Katy released her new single “Never Really Over.”

