Top Stories
Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 11:50 am

Cardi B Supports Miley Cyrus & Katy Perry's New Music: 'Show Love to the Pop Girls!'

Cardi B Supports Miley Cyrus & Katy Perry's New Music: 'Show Love to the Pop Girls!'

Cardi B is feeling the love for her pop superstar contemporaries!

The 26-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who just dropped her new track “Press” on Friday (May 31), sent a message of support to Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry, who dropped their own new music on the same day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

“I dead wanna cry :’) of happiness tho of course.I can’t thank ya enough for the love and support:’) .Other artist drop songs tonight Miley and Katy.Show love to the pop girls !,” she wrote on Twitter.

If you didn’t know, Miley released her She Is Coming EP, and Katy released her new single “Never Really Over.”

Check out her supportive message…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Cardi B, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Get the latest information on the Jussie Smollett staged attack case - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui is speaking out against cyberbullying - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Peck and John Stamos take their sons on a play date! - TooFab
  • Simone Biles new puppy is already almost as big as she is - Just Jared Jr