Fri, 31 May 2019 at 1:11 pm

Charles Melton & Camila Mendes Couple Up For A Stroll in Paris

Charles Melton & Camila Mendes Couple Up For A Stroll in Paris

Charles Melton keeps it cool out in Paris, France with girlfriend and co-star Camila Mendes on Friday morning (May 31).

The on- and off-screen Riverdale couple held hands while out on a morning stroll.

Camila and Charles are in Paris for this weekend’s RiverCon2, which will feature all your fave Riverdale stars.

Vanessa Morgan, Madelaine Petsch, Nathalie Boltt, Marisol Nichols and Ashleigh Murray are all expected to be in attendance with Charles and Camila.

There are still passes available for the convention, too!
Photos: BackgridUSA
