Top Stories
Britney Spears Attends Son Preston's Eighth Grade Graduation (Report)

Britney Spears Attends Son Preston's Eighth Grade Graduation (Report)

Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Photo of Miss India Finalists Sparks Skin Color Controversy

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 2:13 pm

Chris Hemsworth Says Wearing Fat Suit for 'Avengers' Was 'So Much Fun'

Chris Hemsworth Says Wearing Fat Suit for 'Avengers' Was 'So Much Fun'

Chris Hemsworth is opening up about loving his Thor fat suit when filming Avengers: Endgame!

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (May 31) alongside Gloria Estefan and Good Omen co-stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen, the 35-year-old actor revealed he had a lot of fun with his fat suit.

“I wore a prosthetic latex suit that weighed 60 to 70-pounds,” Chris explained. “I had so much fun and got a lot of cuddles… I felt like Santa Claus.”

Robert Downey gave me a fair share of belly rubs,” Chris added.

Chris also discussed his latest project, Men In Black: International: “It’s an extension of the original set up, which was brilliant,” he teased. “It’s got a different aesthetic, but with all the fun and action of the original. Everyone loved the first one and we’ve just enhanced it.”


The truth about Chris Hemsworth’s Thor fat suit ‘The Graham Norton Show’ BBC
Just Jared on Facebook
chris hemsworth says wearing fat suit for avengers was so much fun 01
chris hemsworth says wearing fat suit for avengers was so much fun 02
chris hemsworth says wearing fat suit for avengers was so much fun 03
chris hemsworth says wearing fat suit for avengers was so much fun 04
chris hemsworth says wearing fat suit for avengers was so much fun 05
chris hemsworth says wearing fat suit for avengers was so much fun 06

Credit: Isabel Infantes / Pa images; Photos: Instarimages.com
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, David Tennant, Gloria Estefan, Graham Norton, Michael Sheen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Get the latest information on the Jussie Smollett staged attack case - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui is speaking out against cyberbullying - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Peck and John Stamos take their sons on a play date! - TooFab
  • Simone Biles new puppy is already almost as big as she is - Just Jared Jr