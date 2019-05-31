Chris Hemsworth Says Wearing Fat Suit for 'Avengers' Was 'So Much Fun'

Chris Hemsworth is opening up about loving his Thor fat suit when filming Avengers: Endgame!

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (May 31) alongside Gloria Estefan and Good Omen co-stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen, the 35-year-old actor revealed he had a lot of fun with his fat suit.

“I wore a prosthetic latex suit that weighed 60 to 70-pounds,” Chris explained. “I had so much fun and got a lot of cuddles… I felt like Santa Claus.”

“Robert Downey gave me a fair share of belly rubs,” Chris added.

Chris also discussed his latest project, Men In Black: International: “It’s an extension of the original set up, which was brilliant,” he teased. “It’s got a different aesthetic, but with all the fun and action of the original. Everyone loved the first one and we’ve just enhanced it.”



The truth about Chris Hemsworth’s Thor fat suit ‘The Graham Norton Show’ BBC