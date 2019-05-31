Chris Hemsworth's Tight Sleeves Showcase His Chiseled Arms

Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth looks effortlessly dreamy while stepping out for dinner in London, England.

The 35-year-old Avengers: Endgame actor was spotted leaving San Lorenzo Italian restaurant on Friday (May 31).

He donned a white t-shirt that put his bulging arm muscles on display, along with blue jeans, green boots, and accessories including a watch, ring, bracelets, and a necklace.

He flashed a grin as he went about his night.

Chris recently made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, where he said wearing his fat suit for Avengers was “so much fun.”

Don’t miss Chris in Men in Black: International when it premieres on June 14!
