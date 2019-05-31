Top Stories
Fri, 31 May 2019 at 7:40 pm

Diana Silvers Is Both a Movie Star & a Style Star to Watch!

Diana Silvers Is Both a Movie Star & a Style Star to Watch!

There’s a good chance that you didn’t know the name Diana Silvers a few weeks ago, but she’s now solidified herself as one of the most exciting rising stars in Hollywood.

The 21-year-old actress is starring in two of this months most anticipated films and both of them are fronted by female actors – Booksmart and Ma.

In Booksmart, Diana plays a rebellious teen who catches the eye of Kaitlyn Dever‘s Amy. The film was released last weekend and received rave reviews across the board and support from some of the biggest names in the business. Even Taylor Swift reposted one of Diana’s videos on her Instagram Story!

In Ma, Diana plays the lead role of Maggie and does a terrific job of playing opposite Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

Throughout her press tours for both movies over the past month, Diana proved that she’s not only a movie star to watch, but a style star as well. She’s worn looks by Chanel, Miu Miu, Prada, and other top brands. See photos in the gallery!


Photos: Getty
Posted to: Diana Silvers


