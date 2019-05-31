Diplo Reacts to Joe Jonas Saying He 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner!

Diplo is reacting to Joe Jonas saying he ruined his wedding to Sophie Turner!

The 40-year-old DJ and producer posted a response to Joe on his Instagram on Thursday (May 30).

“The only thing that ‘ruined’ the wedding was your fit,” Diplo playfully captioned the pic.

“🙄” Joe wrote back in response.

Earlier in the week, Joe was asked if the wedding was ruined because it was documented on Instagram by Diplo.

“Diplo did. Yeah, he ruined it. I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters.”