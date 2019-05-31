Top Stories
Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock's Marriage

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 1:41 am

Drake Jokes He's Selling Steph Curry's Hair Lint on eBay

Drake is all smiles while sitting in courtside seats at game one of the 2019 NBA Finals on Thursday (May 30) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The 32-year-old rapper was at the game to cheer on his home team, the Toronto Raptors. The team defeated the Golden State Warriors, 118-109.

During the game, Drake wore a jersey for former player Dell Curry, who played on the Raptors from 1999 until he retired in 2002.

If you didn’t know, Dell is Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry‘s dad and they share the number 30!

Drake and Steph shared a funny exchange at the game. The rapper pulled a piece of lint out of the athlete’s hair… and then joked he’s going to sell it on eBay.

“Steph Curry hair lint for sale on my eBay right now!!! username: DraymondShouldntWear23,” Drake captioned the below post on Instagram.

While we looked for a post with that username, we sadly couldn’t find one.
