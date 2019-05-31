Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

Ellen DeGeneres‘ mom, Betty, is speaking out.

The 89-year-old mother of the daytime TV talk show host opened up for the first time since Ellen revealed she was sexually assaulted as a teenager by a man her mother married.

“I know now that one of the hardest things to do is speak up after being sexually abused. I love my daughter, and I wish I had the capacity to listen to her when she told me what happened. I live with that regret, and I wouldn’t want that for any other parent. If someone in your life has the courage to speak out, please believe them,” Betty said in a statement to NBC News.

