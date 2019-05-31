Top Stories
See How Taylor Swift Is Supporting Katy Perry!

Drake Jokes He's Selling Steph Curry's Hair Lint on eBay

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 8:35 am

Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Breaks Silence on Her Daughter's Sexual Abuse Claims

Ellen DeGeneres‘ mom, Betty, is speaking out.

The 89-year-old mother of the daytime TV talk show host opened up for the first time since Ellen revealed she was sexually assaulted as a teenager by a man her mother married.

“I know now that one of the hardest things to do is speak up after being sexually abused. I love my daughter, and I wish I had the capacity to listen to her when she told me what happened. I live with that regret, and I wouldn’t want that for any other parent. If someone in your life has the courage to speak out, please believe them,” Betty said in a statement to NBC News.

For more about Ellen‘s story, click here.
