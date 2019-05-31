Elton John Responds to 'Rocketman' Censorship in Russia Over 'Homosexual Propaganda'

Elton John is reacting to scenes being cut from Rocketman in Russia due to the country’s laws against “homosexual propaganda.”

According to The Guardian, all kissing and sex between men have been removed from the film in addition to the final caption from the finale.

“We reject in the strongest possible terms the decision to pander to local laws and censor Rocketman for the Russian market, a move we were unaware of until today. Paramount Pictures have been brave and bold partners in allowing us to create a film which is a true representation of Elton’s extraordinary life, warts and all,” Elton and the filmmakers said in a statement to JustJared.com.

They continued, “That the local distributor has edited out certain scenes, denying the audience the opportunity to see the film as it was intended is a sad reflection of the divided world we still live in and how it can still be so cruelly unaccepting of the love between two people. We believe in building bridges and open dialogue, and will continue to push for the breaking down of barriers until all people are heard equally across the world.”