Fri, 31 May 2019 at 11:11 pm

Fergie & Josh Duhamel Officially File For Divorce After 2017 Separation

Fergie and Josh Duhamel have officially filed for divorce, over a year after announcing their separation.

According to TMZ, the 44-year-old musician and the 46-year-old actor submitted their documents on Friday (May 31) in Pasadena, Calif.

Fergie and Josh announced their split back in September of 2017, when they revealed they’d actually been separated since earlier that year.

Neither Fergie nor Josh made a move to file divorce docs until now.

The former couple share five-year-old son Axl.

The news come several days after Josh was spotted spending time with Rebekah Graf.
Photos: Getty
