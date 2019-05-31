Frank Lucas Dead - 'American Gangster' Subject Dies at 88

Frank Lucas has passed away at the age of 88.

The infamous Harlem drug kingpin, played by Denzel Washington in the 2007 film American Gangster, died of natural causes on Thursday (May 30), his nephew Aldwan Lassiter confirmed to Rolling Stone.

TMZ added that the crime boss passed away in New Jersey while being transported to a hospital.

During the late 1960s and early 1970s, Frank was known for eliminating middlemen in the drug trade and purchasing heroin straight from his source in the Golden Triangle.

He is survived by his seven children.

Our thoughts are with Frank‘s loved ones during this difficult time.