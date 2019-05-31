Get To Know 'Party of One' Singer-Songwriter Alex Kinsey With These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Alex Kinsey just dropped his new EP Party of One, and we’re giving Just Jared readers an opportunity to get to know him better!

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter first rose to fame as one-half of Alex & Sierra from X Factor USA in 2013. After their split, he went on to form the band BoTalks, and dropped a single with Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland. Now, he’s stepping out on his own with his first solo EP as Kinsey!

The lead single from the EP is called “Hot Mess.” He’ll also be hosting an EP release show at the Hotel Cafe on June 6. Click here for ticket information!

Listen to the Party of One EP and check out 10 Fun Facts inside…

1. My right pinky toe never touches the ground.

2. I almost made it to the live rounds of American Idol.

3. I’ve written a song with John Legend .

. 4. I can lick my elbow.

5. I can beatbox.

Click inside for more fun facts from Alex Kinsey…