Get to Know 'Playa Grande' Duo Sofi Tukker With These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Sofi Tukker is back with a brand new track called “Playa Grande” with Colombian elegancia tropical duo Bomba Estereo – and we’re giving you an exclusive chance to get to know them a little bit better!

The New York-based duo, consisting of members Sophie and Tucker, dropped their brand new bop on Friday (May 31).

The group has been on a roll ever since the release of their very first single “Drinkee” in 2016, which was nominated for a Best Dance Recording Grammy, as well as their 2018 debut album Treehouse, which was nominated for a Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy.

Their latest song is sung in three different languages: English, Spanish and Portuguese, as well as a little Spanglish and Portuñol, and calls for “surrendering to your bliss and indulging in uninhibited communal dancing.”

The Mac Boucher-directed music video was shot in Costeño Beach in Santa Marta, located next to the Tayrona Park, a Natural Reserve Park in Colombia. It is the highest mountain in the world next to the ocean. The video is described as “an ode to the earth, specifically to the sacred land that Li from Bomba Estéreo lives on.”

“The only thing more fun than making a song with one of our favorite bands of all time is getting to spend a week with them in their hometown and filming a video with one of our favorite bands of all time! This video was the perfect excuse for us to fly to Colombia, hang out and bond with Bomba Estéreo, and do the most fun activities we could imagine doing together,” says Tucker.

Listen to “Playa Grande” and check out 10 Fun Facts about Sofi Tukker…

1. Sophie dates Tucker’s best friend and the three of us all live in a house together and it’s the best.

2. Tucker is 6’7″ and likes very small dogs. Sophie likes very big dogs who she can ride like a horse.

3. Tucker is 6’7″ and he loves to be the little spoon.

4. Sophie has a pink bike helmet that has a picture of a cat with sunglasses on it and she wears it around everywhere. everywhere.

5. Every time Tucker eats anything, he gets the food all over his lips and we still can’t figure out why that happens.

