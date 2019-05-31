'GLOW' Season 3 Gets Premiere Date & First-Look Photos

Check out these first-look photos from the upcoming third season of Netflix’s GLOW!

The streaming service dropped the images on Friday (May 31), along with the premiere date.

The new season of GLOW – which will feature 10 30-minute episodes – will premiere on August 9, showcasing the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling as they take Las Vegas by storm.

Here’s the synopsis for season three of the comedy: “Now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women quickly realize Sin City is much more grind than glitter. Ever the team cheerleader, Ruth’s (Alison Brie) passion for the show begins to take a backseat to her growingly complicated personal life. Debbie (Betty Gilpin) is making headway as a producer, but continues to be consumed with guilt over the distance between her and her son. As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality, and the cast find themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring.”

GLOW also Marc Maron, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kate Nash, Britt Baron, Jackie Tohn, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, Chris Lowell, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Sunita Mani, Marianna Palka, Ellen Wong, Shakira Barrera, Bashir Salahuddin, Rich Sommer, and Victor Quinaz.