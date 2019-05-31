Gucci Mane & Justin Bieber: 'Love Thru the Computer' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Surprise! Gucci Mane just dropped a surprise new single!

The 39-year-old rapper teamed up with Justin Bieber for the new song “Love Thru the Computer.”

“Love Thru the Computer” is the first single off of Gucci‘s new album, which is due out later this year.

Justin recently joined forces with Ed Sheeran for “I Don’t Care,” which is currently number two on the Hot 100.

