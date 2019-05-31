Top Stories
Fri, 31 May 2019 at 1:25 am

Gucci Mane & Justin Bieber: 'Love Thru the Computer' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Gucci Mane & Justin Bieber: 'Love Thru the Computer' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Surprise! Gucci Mane just dropped a surprise new single!

The 39-year-old rapper teamed up with Justin Bieber for the new song “Love Thru the Computer.”

“Love Thru the Computer” is the first single off of Gucci‘s new album, which is due out later this year.

Justin recently joined forces with Ed Sheeran for “I Don’t Care,” which is currently number two on the Hot 100.

You can download Gucci and Justin‘s new song off of iTunes here and listen to it below!

Check out the lyrics inside…
