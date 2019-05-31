Top Stories
Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson &amp; Kid Rock's Marriage

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock's Marriage

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 1:00 am

Is There a 'Ma' (2019) End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Ma' (2019) End Credits Scene?

The new Octavia Spencer horror movie Ma is in theaters now and you might be wondering if you should stick around after the credits for an additional scene.

We can confirm that there is nothing after the credits, so feel free to leave after the movie is over!

Despite all of the competition at the box office this weekend, Ma is still expected to have a strong opening weekend.

Movie experts have predicted that Ma is going to earn around $15-$20 million this weekend, a pretty great amount for a movie with a $5 million budget!
Just Jared on Facebook
ma movie photos octavia spencer 01
ma movie photos octavia spencer 02
ma movie photos octavia spencer 03
ma movie photos octavia spencer 04
ma movie photos octavia spencer 05
ma movie photos octavia spencer 06
ma movie photos octavia spencer 07
ma movie photos octavia spencer 08
ma movie photos octavia spencer 09
ma movie photos octavia spencer 10
ma movie photos octavia spencer 11
ma movie photos octavia spencer 12
ma movie photos octavia spencer 13
ma movie photos octavia spencer 14
ma movie photos octavia spencer 15
ma movie photos octavia spencer 16
ma movie photos octavia spencer 17

Photos: Universal Pictures
Posted to: Ma, Movies, Octavia Spencer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr