Is There a 'Ma' (2019) End Credits Scene?

The new Octavia Spencer horror movie Ma is in theaters now and you might be wondering if you should stick around after the credits for an additional scene.

We can confirm that there is nothing after the credits, so feel free to leave after the movie is over!

Despite all of the competition at the box office this weekend, Ma is still expected to have a strong opening weekend.

Movie experts have predicted that Ma is going to earn around $15-$20 million this weekend, a pretty great amount for a movie with a $5 million budget!