Top Stories
See How Taylor Swift Is Supporting Katy Perry!

See How Taylor Swift Is Supporting Katy Perry!

Drake Jokes He's Selling Steph Curry's Hair Lint on eBay

Drake Jokes He's Selling Steph Curry's Hair Lint on eBay

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 2:00 am

Is There a 'Rocketman' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Rocketman' End Credits Scene?

The new Elton John biopic Rocketman is in theaters now and if you’re wondering if you should stick around for a scene after the credits, we have your answer.

There is NOT a post-credits scene for this movie, so feel free to leave once the credits start rolling!

There is a cool montage of photos that is shown, so you might want to stay for that.

Taron Egerton stars as Elton in the new film, which tells the universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture.

The soundtrack is available now for streaming and downloading!
Just Jared on Facebook
rocketman movie stills 01
rocketman movie stills 02
rocketman movie stills 03
rocketman movie stills 04
rocketman movie stills 05

Photos: Paramount Pictures
Posted to: Movies, Rocketman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Get the latest information on the Jussie Smollett staged attack case - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui is speaking out against cyberbullying - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Peck and John Stamos take their sons on a play date! - TooFab
  • Simone Biles new puppy is already almost as big as she is - Just Jared Jr