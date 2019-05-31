Is There a 'Rocketman' End Credits Scene?

The new Elton John biopic Rocketman is in theaters now and if you’re wondering if you should stick around for a scene after the credits, we have your answer.

There is NOT a post-credits scene for this movie, so feel free to leave once the credits start rolling!

There is a cool montage of photos that is shown, so you might want to stay for that.

Taron Egerton stars as Elton in the new film, which tells the universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture.

The soundtrack is available now for streaming and downloading!