Jennifer Aniston Opens Up Terrifying Emergency Plane Landing Expierence on 'Kimmel' - Watch Here!

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night on Thursday night (May 30) to promote their new Netflix movie Murder Mystery!

While there, the 50-year-old actress got candid about the terrifying emergency aircraft landing her and her friends experienced earlier this year for her 50th birthday surprise getaway.

“It was one of those things that on the take-off… we heard an explosion, which sounded like a pothole if it was a car big enough to go over the Grand Canyon,” Jennifer recalled. “It was that loud.”

“Two hours in, the flight attendant comes over to me and says, ‘The pilots would like to talk to you’. And then 10 minutes later, she comes out and says, ‘Well, we’ve turned around. We’re actually going back to California. They found some debris from a wheel on the runway. They think it’s from our plane, so …,” Jennifer continued.

Jennifer said that, at that moment, her friends started to suddenly text their significant others and children, while she exclaimed, "What's going on?" Kimmel then shared that he had received one of those texts from his wife, Molly, who was on the plane



