Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Join Marc Anthony For Graduation Ceremony!

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reunited with her ex Marc Anthony for a special event!

The group stepped our for 11-year-old daughter Emme‘s graduation ceremony on Friday (May 31) in Miami, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer looked chic in a yellow tweed dress while both Alex and Marc opted for white button-down shirts.

Later in the day, Alex took to his Instagram story to share a sweet photo of Jennifer and Emme together.

“Congrats Emme,” Alex wrote, along with the heart emoji.

The night before Alex and Jennifer also attended a graduation ceremony for his daughter Natasha.

Check out the sweet family photo…