Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock's Marriage

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 12:40 am

Katy Perry Goes Hippie in 'Never Really Over' Video - Watch Now!

Katy Perry Goes Hippie in 'Never Really Over' Video - Watch Now!

Katy Perry shows off her hippie side in the just-released music video for her new single “Never Really Over.”

This is the first solo song for the 34-year-old singer since she dropped her previous album Witness back in June 2017.

It’s pretty clear that Katy is referencing her relationship with Orlando Bloom throughout the song, though she says the track is about all of her relationships.

“All of our relationships – from first love, through failed love, to great love – all become a part of you, so that none are ever really over, and once you accept both the dark and the light, you may find that the darkness brought you to the light,” she says about the song.

Katy worked on the video with director Philippa Price and they shot it near Malibu, Calif.
Photos: YouTube
