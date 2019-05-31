Katy Perry: 'Never Really Over' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Katy Perry has released her brand new song “Never Really Over,” which she says about the nature of relationships… like her relationship with Orlando Bloom!

The 34-year-old entertainer sings about thinking her relationship was over, but it was never really over. She and Orlando famously broke up before later getting back together and eventually getting engaged.

“All of our relationships – from first love, through failed love, to great love – all become a part of you, so that none are ever really over, and once you accept both the dark and the light, you may find that the darkness brought you to the light,” Katy said in a statement about the new song.

This is Katy‘s first new solo song since dropping her album Witness back in June 2017.

