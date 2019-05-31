Katy Perry Spills New Details About Orlando Bloom's Proposal

Katy Perry is dishing the details on Orlando Bloom‘s Valentine’s Day proposal!

The 34-year-old singer just spilled new info on the super romantic evening and revealed she totally knew something special was going to happen.

“It was Valentine’s Day and I had to work that day. I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, this Italian restaurant…I get there and, I mean, he’s like clean-shaven. He’s not wearing tennis shoes. I’m like, ‘Ah s**t, something is going down!’” Katy explained during Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

After dinner, Katy and Orlando hopped on a helicopter.

Katy continued, “I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him, and then we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you’ve ever seen…It’s great. He’s great. I love him very much!”

Check out Katy‘s entire interview…